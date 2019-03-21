



Shanghai Greenland Shenhua and Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has made it clear that the main target of the current squad is how to win the 2019 CAF Africa Cup of Nations billed for Egypt in June.

Speaking on telephone, Ighalo said the two matches at hand, Seychelles and Egypt International friendly match is to prepare the team ahead of the competition .

He said though the matches are regarded as friendly games but it is a must win for pride and to improve on Nigeria’s Fifa ranking.

”I must commend the coach (Rohr) for the wonderful job he is doing, trying to prepare the team ahead of the AFCON. I have no doubt that we are going to do well. Majority of the players are from the World Cup team in Russia, we have played together and we know ourselves very well,” said Ighalo.

Ighalo said Asaba is home for the Eagles and they are happy playing at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.