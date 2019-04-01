<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo was on target for his Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua in their 2-1 win over Henan Jiaye on Sunday.

The former Watford hitman who finished as the AFCON qualifier top scorer with seven goals for Nigeria helped his side to their win of the new Chinese Super League season after their last two games ended in defeats.

Ighalo gave Shanghai Shenhua the lead in the 53rd minutes of the encounter, but Henan Jiaye restored the parity in the 83rd through Zee Feng.

The Flore Sanchez side grab the winner through Colombian footballer Giovanni Moreno in the 88th minutes of the encounter.

The result keeps Shanghai Shenhua in 11th position with three points after three matches.