Odion Ighalo insists the Super Eagles must remain humble after dumping out defending champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, out from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Gernot Rohr’s men beat their archrivals 3-2 in an entertaining encounter at the Alexandria Stadium on Saturday.

The result came as a big relieve for the players who were widely criticised for poor display in their last Group B game against Madagascar which they lost 2-0.

With countries like Egypt and Morocco, who were among the tournament’s title favourites now out, the Super Eagles look on course to win a fourth AFCON title.

Ighalo has however warned his teammates to stay strong and keep their focus as they head into the crucial stage of the competition.

“We have to keep working hard and stay humble. We are not favourites yet despite this win against Cameroon,” Ighalo who was voted man of match said after the game.

“We have learnt a lot from the Madagascar defeat. We saw the Benin Republic against Morocco too. Nobody gave them a chance, but we all saw what happened at the end of the day.

“Our objective is to win the competition, but we have take it one game at a time and keep pushing hard.”