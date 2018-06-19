Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has assured Nigerians that they will do everything possible to make them happy when they take on Iceland in their second Group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

The Super Eagles got off to a poor start following their 2-0 defeat to Croatia on Saturday.

An own goal by Oghenekaro Etebo and a penalty converted by Luka Modric gave Croatia their first opening group game win since France 1998.

Ighalo who was in action for the Super Eagles against Croatia lamented the defeat to Croatia but stated he and his teammates are preparing to beat Iceland.

“It’s a game of football, we did our best but our best was not enough. We worked hard and in football whether win, lose or draw, the game goes on,” the China-based striker said in a video posted by former Super Eagles media officer Colin Udoh from Essentuki, Russia on Tuesday.

“We are not really happy about the loss but we are working very hard towards the next game and hopefully we are going to do what we know how to do best and make the fans happy again.”