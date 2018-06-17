Changchun Yatai striker Odion Ighalo is hopeful the Super Eagles will correct their mistakes and bounce back from their 2-0 opening day defeat to Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles suffered an opening day loss at the World Cup for a third time courtesy of an own goal from Oghenekaro Etebo and a penalty from Luka Modric.

“We did not create enough chances going forward and to score,” he told reporters after the game in Kaliningrad.

“We don’t have to blame the referee. Croatia are a great team and they did well.

“You see that the first was an own goal and the second a penalty.

“We did our best in that game but we must correct the mistakes from the last game.”

Ighalo, who extended his goal drought to seven games, also claimed it is difficult playing as a lone striker.

He added: “It’s difficult sometimes playing alone upfront against four or five defenders, but the coach has the final say, not me.”