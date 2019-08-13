<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo continued his recovery from an hamstring injury with a session in the gym on Tuesday.

Ighalo, 30, picked up the injury in the Super Eagles’ AFCON 2019 Third-Place match against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in Cairo.

The striker posted a short video of himself on Twitter doing a gym work in his club, Shanghai Shenhua vest on Tuesday morning.

He recently arrived China from Spain for the final lap of his recovery program.

The former Watford player announced his retirement from international football after AFCON 2019.

He was top scorer of the competition with five goals from seven games.