Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo is happy to have silenced his initial doubters.

Ighalo, 30, joined the Red Devils on loan from Chinese Super League club, Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day.

After initial doubts about his ability, the former Watford stiker have won the hearts of the fans with his impressive performance.

He has scored four goals in eight league appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and was voted the player of the month for March.

“Firstly it was, “Why are you going to England?”, with your age and all and that it is one of the biggest teams in the world,” he added.

“Number two, nobody gave me a chance but I know I’m a hard worker. I don’t get carried away, I don’t listen. I do my work and just remain focused.





“When I came to Manchester United I pictured what I wanted to attain but I did not say a word, I did not go solo.

People on social media can always talk but you do not need to speak to people that you do not know. You must focus and do your job. The same people that criticise you will praise you when you do well and when they praise you, you can’t get carried away.

“I am telling you, If I miss one chance now they will insult me, you understand? [Now] It’s, “Ighalo you are the best”, but okay, one chance I miss and they will insult me so do not get carried away with hype, praise or criticism because those things are bound to happen.”