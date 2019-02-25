



2019 Africa Cup of Nations leading scorer Odion Ighalo got his Shanghai Shenhua debut on a winning note in the Chinese Super League at the weekend.

The former Changchun Yatai striker who joined the Chinese side for 15 million euros was on for Shenhua in a pre season game as they thrashed Dalian Yifang 3-0 ahead of the new season.

And in the second half, Ighalo who wore the number nine missed a chance to increase the lead when his shot was blocked.

Shanghai Shenhua’s season opener comes up Friday, March 1 against city rivals Shanghai SIPG, which will be Quique Sánchez Flores’ first competitive game in the dugout since his appointment as coach in December 2018.

Ighalo was the second highest goalscorer with 21 goals in 28 appearances in his second full season in China.