Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo is on course to make a speedy recovery from his muscle injury, and could be fit in time to play for Shanghai Shenhua in Sunday’s Chinese Super League clash against Dalian Aerbin.

The Nigeria striker was replaced in the 12th minute after he sustained a muscle injury during Shanghai Shenhua’s 1-1 draw against Tianjin TEDA ten days ago, and was ruled out for two weeks, but he resumed light training on Sunday.

The striker posted a 15 seconds video on his Instagram status showing him making rapid progress training on the treadmill.

The 29 year old has scored seven goals in nine starts for his new team, Shanghai Shenhua this season in the Chinese Super League.

Shanghai Shenhua, without a win in their last five games, are currently placed 12th in the CSL with eight points from ten games.

Ighalo emerged as the top scorer during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with seven goals and has been included in Nigeria’s provisional squad for the tournament which kicks off from the 21st of June to the 19th of July.

Nigeria are in Group B alongside Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea.

They start their campaign with a tie against Burundi on June 22 before taking on Guinea and Madagascar on June 26 and 30 respectively.