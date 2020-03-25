<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo’s time at Manchester United could be extended beyond the end of the season according to reports from England.

Ighalo’s loan deal with Manchester United is expected to expire on May 31, but reports have it that the Nigerian could still be at Old Trafford until June 30 due to the postponement of league matches because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is understood that Manchester United are ready to hold the with Ighalo’s parent club, Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua over a possible extension at the end of the current deal.





Ighalo arrived Old Trafford back in January and has scored four goals I’m eight appearances for the club so far.

Meanwhile United have the option to buy the former Nigeria international at the end of his loan stint, and it was reported that the player is ready to take a pay cut to see the deal happen.

Ighalo’s previous adventure in England ended with 40 goals and 11 assists in 100 appearances for Watford from 2014 to 2017 and he also finished his international career with Nigerian in style as he led the Super Eagles to third place finish at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.