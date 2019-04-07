<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo netted a brace in Shanghai Shenhua’s 5-1 thrashing of Beijing Renhe in their Chinese Super League clash at the Hongkou Stadium on Sunday.

Giovanni Moreno opened scoring for the home team in the 21st minute, while Freddy Guarin doubled the lead in the 33rd minute.

Ighalo scored Shanghai Shenhua’s third goal of the encounter 10 minutes before the break after he was set up by Cao Yunding.

He got his second of the game in the 66th minute following a pass from Guarin.

Zhang Lu netted Shanghai Shenhua’s fifth goal of the game 10 minutes from time.

Senegalese forward Makhete Diop scored Beijing Renhe’s consolation goal four minutes from time.

Ighalo has now scored four goals in four league appearances for Shanghai Shenhua this season.

The former Watford striker is now joint top scorer in the CSL with four goals along with Eran Zahavi who plays for Guangzhou R&F.

He was second top scorer in the CSL last season with 21 goals in 28 appearances for his former club Changchun Yatai.

Former Super Eagles forward Sone Aluko was in action for Beijing Renhe for 90 minutes of the game.