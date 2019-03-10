



Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo opened his goal account for Shanghai Shenhua who suffered a 2-1 home loss to Hebbei CFFC in a Chinese Super League clash at the Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Moroccan forward Ayoub El Kaabi opened scoring for the visitors on the half hour mark.

Ighalo however equalised for the home team four minutes later, his first goal for the club.

Xuesheng Dong scored the winning goal for Hebbei in the 65th minute of the encounter and condemned Shanghai Shenhua to a second consecutive defeat.

Quique Sánchez Flores’ men lost 4-0 at home to Shanghai SPIG in their opening game of the season.

The club occupy bottom position in the table with zero point from two games. They have concede five times and scored once.

Shanghai Shenhua will face former champions Guangzhou R&F in their next league game next Friday at the Yuexiushan Stadium, Guangzhou Canton.

Ighalo joined Shanghai Shenhua from relegated Changchun Yatai before the start of the season.

He scored 21 goals for Changchun Yatai to emerge second top scorer in the Chinese Super League last season.

The former Watford striker is in Nigeria’s squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Seychelles and the friendly clash against Egypt later this month.