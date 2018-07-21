Odion Ighalo netted his ninth goal of the season in the Chinese Super League today, but his club Changchun Yatai still fell 2-1 at home to title chasers Shandong Luneng.

Last year, he scored 15 goals for the club to stay up in the top flight.

Skipper Ighalo scored the opener in the 24th minute opener only for the visitors to fight back and win 2-1.

Ex-Watford star Ighalo has already made history as his club’s all-time leading scorer now with 24 goals.

His club are 12th on the 16-team table with 14 points from 13 matches.