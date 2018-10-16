



The Super Eagles of Nigeria moved to the top of their 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying Group E after defeating home side Libya 3-2 at the Stade Taieb Mhiri in Sfax, Tunisia on Tuesday.

A goal in each half from Odion Ighalo and another strike from Ahmed Musa gave the Super Eagles their third straight win in Group E.

Mohamed Zubya and Ahmed Ben Ali were on the scoresheet for the Libyan team.

Gernot Rohr’s men started brilliantly stroking crispy passes but failed to create a chance.

In the 17th minute, a quick interchange of passes between Musa and Alex Iwobi saw the Al Nassr forward laying a perfect pass for Ighalo to finish off with a simple tap from four yards out.

Ighalo returned the favour three minutes later when he found Musa in the box and the former Leicester City star blitzed pass two defenders before slotting his shot past Libyan goalkeeper.

Mohamed Zaebbia forced a good save from Francis Uzoho in the 23rd minute after he comfortably beating Jamilu Collins on the byline.

Zaebbia made amends for his earlier miss by heading in from close range to half the deficit for Libya in the 35th minute.

At the start of the second half, the Nigerian team lost their shape and were on the backfoot.

After so much pressure, the Super Eagles conceded another goal after Ahmed Ben Ali’s rebound shot from close range beat Uzoho, but an individual brilliance from Ighalo sealed all three points for the Super Eagles with nine minutes left to play.

The strike was Ighalo’s sixth in three games in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The other Group E game between bottom placed Seychelles and South Africa played earlier in Victoria ended in a draw. The Super Eagles now lead Group E with nine points. South Africa whom Nigeria face in Johannesburg on November 17 is second with eight points.

Libya are now third with four points from four games and Seychelles occupy the bottom of the log with one point also from four games.