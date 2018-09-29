Odion Ighalo scored his 18th goal in the Chinese Super League today, but his club Changchun Yatai still lost at home to Jiangsu Suning.

Ighalo is now just three goals shy of leading scorer Wu Lei of Shanghai SIPG.

Last season, he scored 15 goals in the league.

Obafemi Martins has scored three goals before his long-term injury, while Mikel Obi has a goal to his name in the Chinese Super League this season.

Ighalo’s club lost 5-2 with the former Watford star getting one of the consolation goals from the penalty spot in the 68th minute.

It was his sixth goal from the penalty spot this term.

Changchun Yatai are eighth on the 16-team table with 29 points from 23 matches.