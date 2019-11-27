<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo was on target but ended on the losing side as Shanghai Shenhua fell to 3-1 home defeat to Jiangsu Suning in their Chinese Super League clash at the Hongkou Football Stadium on Wednesday.

Croatian forward Ivan Santini gave Jiangsu Suning the lead in the 24th minute.

Ighalo however equalised for the home team from a spot-kick a minute before the break.

Zhu Chenjie’s own goal five minutes after the break and Santini’s second goal of the game in the 68th minute ensured the visitors walked away with the maximum points.

Ighalo who recently returned to action for the relegation haunted Shanghai Shenhua following a spell on the sidelines as a result of injury, has now scored 10 goals in 16 league appearances for the club this season.

The former Watford striker has now scored 46 goals in in 72 games in the Chinese Super League.

Shanghai Shenhua will travel to Guangzhou Evergrande for their next league game on Sunday.