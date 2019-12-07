<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo has celebrated Shanghai Shenhua’s Chinese FA Cup final win against Shandong Luneng.

Shangha Shenhua thrashed Shandong Luneng 3-0 in the second leg of their final fixture at the Hongkou Football Stadium on Friday.

The Flower of Shanghai won the contest 3-1 on aggregate having lost the first leg 1-0.

Ighalo, who started the game on the bench took the place of Kim Shin-Wook in the 67th minute.

Shin-Wook gave Shanghai Shenhua the lead on the hour mark.

Stephane El Shaarawy got the second goal in the 81st minute, while Gabonese midfielder Alexander N’Doumbou added the third seven minutes from time.

The former Watford striker took to the social media to celebrate his side’s victory.

“What a year. THANK YOU JESUS 🙏🏾 #favouredchild,” Ighalo tweeted.