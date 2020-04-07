<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo has disclosed his pre-match rituals, he revealed that he listens to worships songs before every game.

Ighalo arrived Old Trafford on a six-month loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua and has scored four goals in eight appearances so far.

The Nigerian forward was speaking to the club’s official website on Monday over his journey from grass to stardom.

While the former Watford revealed the influence of Manchester United legends Andrew Cole and Dwight Yorke on his career, he insisted he’s trying to be his own man either.

The 31 year added that he listens to worship songs to keep his mind relaxed and positive before stepping out on the pitch.





“Well, before I go out on the pitch to play, I am just listening to my worship songs and listening to calm music that will keep me fresh, positive and thinking about the game. I like to listen to music, so I am relaxed and good to go,” he told the club website.

The former Watford hitman also highlighted the support he got his mother and siblings despite his father’s reluctance to back his football dreams.

“Well, I would say it is my siblings. My mum, too, is one of my inspirations, because she always encouraged me.”

“Even when my dad was not supportive when I started, she encouraged me, pushed me through and supported me in every way, though the steps I took when I was young to be who I am today.

So, I would say my mum inspired me, my siblings and some friends around me as well.” he concluded.