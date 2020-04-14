<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo has reiterated that he is giving little thought to his long-term future.

While the Nigeria international is currently on loan from Shanghai Shenhua, speculation persists regarding a permanent switch to Old Trafford.

However, despite acknowledging that it is an option, Ighalo does not want to make any decisions until a date is set for the end of the season.





Speaking to journalist Juliet Bauwah, Ighalo said: “I’m on loan until the end of the season, which has not expired. Now it’s for us to finish the season very well, I do well, score more goals, if possible, then after the season we’ll see what’s on the table.

“But, for now, the season is still on. Even for me, as a person, you can’t start talking about the contract when you don’t know when the season is going to resume. So there’s no need to talk about that, it’s just finish the season and then see how it goes.”

Since his January arrival, Ighalo has netted four times from eight appearances in all competitions.