



Shanghai Shenhua new signing Odion Ighalo has described the chance to be coached again by coach Quique Sanchez Flores as a ‘great opportunity’.

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old made a return to the Chinese Super League, joining Shenhua following Changchun Yatai’s relegation to League One last season.

Speaking, Ighalo revealed how the coach made it clear to his former club Changchun Yatai that he really wanted to sign him, even as they were holding out for a high price.

“Quique Sanchez Flores is a man I know very well, he was the one responsible for this deal to happen, even when Yatai were holding out for a high price for me, he called my president in Yatai and told him how much he needed me to come to play for the club”

“He really fought hard for this deal to happen and we were on it for months, but thank God everything has been sorted out”

“He knows what I can do and what am capable of, am just looking forward to the start of the season, and everyone knows it’s not just about me, we have a great squad here that can do it this coming season, he concluded.

The former Granada man scored 15 times in 37 games and, alongside the Spaniard tactician, made history while they were at Watford in December 2015. The pair clinched the Premier League player and manager of the month awards which was a first time ever for anybody from the club.

Ighalo who ended the 2018 Chinese Super League as second top scorer with 21 goals will hope to continue where he stopped when the 2019 season start on March 1.