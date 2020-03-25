<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

English pundit James Cooper has described Odion Ighalo has been as an excellent signing for Manchester United so far and admit the player has put himself in a good position to remain at the club.

Ighalo joined Manchester United on a side month loan deal from the Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua back in January and has hit the ground running immediately with impressive performances.

The Nigerian has hit four goals in his last appearances for Manchester United before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cooper who was speaking on Skysports, said the Nigerian has won himself, plenty admirers, in England already and has proved to be a very good business for the Club.

Cooper added that the former Watford frontman is a different attacker from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial and his desire to be in the six-yard box set him apart.





“For those who questioned bringing in a 30-year-old playing in China, what many couldn’t have appreciated is Ighalo’s desire, his love of Manchester United, and his adeptness at finding the back of the net.”

“His two goals against Derby, while not against top-line defenders, demonstrated his ability to convert opportunities that, perhaps, his fellow strikers at the club would have spurned.

Solskjaer wants his primary hitmen, to get themselves into positions and situations to score even more goals and Ighalo does these things naturally and while he might not be as feted as the likes of Henrik Larsson or Zlatan Ibrahimovic, like them, he’s delivered the goods so far and proved to be a shrewd bit of business.” He said.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Manchester United are looking at the option of extending the striker’s stay at Old Trafford beyond May.