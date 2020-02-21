<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has admitted he’s still not yet hundred percent, but not far away from hitting too shape either.

The experience forward made his European debut for Manchester United in their 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in UEFA Europa League round of 32 clashes with Club Brugge on Thursday.

Ighalo came in as a 67-minute substitute for Anthony Martial at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Brugge and helped the club secured valuable away draw.





“It’s a good draw for us and we play at home next week, so it’s important we didn’t lose,” he told Nigerian journalist Objsports after the game.

The former Watford star added that he’s not under pressure to deliver at Manchester United, but revealed he’s still working to be in top shape.

“Man United is a big team, they have a winning tradition, I think I just have to keep doing my job when the time comes the goals will start coming”,

“I think it’s just three or four training with the team and I’m getting used to the guys because I’ve not played since December ” he concluded.