



Odion Ighalo has been nominated for Manchester United’s goal of the month award for June.

Ighalo’s second half strike in Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup 2-1 win against Norwich City is nominated along six other impressive goals.

Anthony Martial (all three goals) against Sheffield United, Harry Maguire’s winning strike against Norwich City, Mason Greenwood’s opener versus Brighton & Hove Albion and Bruno Fernandes’ second versus Brighton are also in the running for the award.





It would be recalled that Ighalo won the award for the goal of the month for March.

The forward’s stunning goal in the Europa League clash against LASK was adjudged the best for the month.

Ighalo has scored five goals in four starts for the Red Devils.