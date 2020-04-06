<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has stated that he wants to remain at Manchester United after his current six-month deal with the Premier League giants despite the big offer from his parent club, Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo has been a big hit since moving to Old Trafford on loan in January, scoring four times in all competitions including a stunning effort against LASK in the Europa League.

The former Granada forward has provided exactly the sort of cover and competition manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has wanted up front, while he has also been impressed with his attitude in training.

However, Ighalo’s deal is due to expire on May 31, meaning United are likely to lose him either during, or before, the start of the rescheduled end to the currently suspended Premier League campaign.





Shanghai are reportedly unwilling to allow United to extend Ighalo’s loan and have made it clear that the Red Devils will need to buy the 30-year-old if they want to keep him at Old Trafford.

The Chinese side, though, are desperate to hang onto the forward and have set his asking price at £15million – a big outlay for a backup striker – and have made their own offer of £400,000-a-week to convince him to reject United.

And while speaking in a question and answer segment with fans on Twitter, a fan asked Odion Ighalo if he would love to stay at Manchester United after the expiration of his contract, and the Nigerian said:” Yes of course,”.

This means that Ighalo is not interested in returning to the Chinese Super League where he has been offered a mouthwatering deal.