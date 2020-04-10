<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo has disclosed that he has not been offered a permanent contract by Manchester United.

Ighalo linked up with the Red Devils on a six-month Ioan deal from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua in January.

There are reports United will be willing to offer the former Watford man a permanent deal after he scored four goals in eight appearances for the club.

“There is no offer on the table yet, that is because the season is still on and I’m yet to finish my loan deal,” the former Super Eagles striker told ElegbeteTV.





He added that he was yet to decide his next career move stating that he would weigh his options before deciding to put pen to paper at any club.

“I don’t just take decisions alone in my life; I have a principle and guideline for everything I do. I always pray to God to direct me in everything.

“I have seen a lot of tweets and stories on social media with people asking if I’m crazy to turn down China’s money, while some are telling me to stay back at United.”