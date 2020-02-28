<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A delighted Odion Ighalo said it’s a dream come true for him to score for the team he has always supported as a child.

The former Watford star netted in the 34th minutes for Manchester United in their UEFA Europa league round of 32 second leg clash with Club Brugge at Old Trafford on Thursday.

United secured a 6-1 aggregate win over their Belgian counterparts, but it was Odion Ighalo who grabbed all the headlines for hitting his first goal.





“It’s a great moment. I’ve been waiting for this. I’ve played three games, now I’ve got a goal to start my Manchester United career, with the team I’ve supported from when I was young.”

“It’s a dream come true. I’m going to cherish this moment for the rest of my life.” He said after the game.

Ighalo will now hope to continue leading United attack in the absence of Anthony Martial.