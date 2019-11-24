<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Osimhen have been nominated for the CAF African player of the year, they are also joined by former Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo, the trio named in a 30-man shortlist released on Sunday.

The CAF Africa Player of the year is the top individual honor organized by the Continent’s football governing body in recognition of the best player from Africa in the year under review.

Besides finishing third at this year’s Africa Cup of Nation, Ighalo also bagged the golden shoe award in Egypt.

Meanwhile, the trio also enjoyed decent seasons with their respective club sides.

Others on the list include reigning POTY, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Senegal’s Sadio Mane and 2016 POTY Riyad Mahrez.