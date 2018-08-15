Striker Odion Ighalo scored his 14th goal to go top of the goals chart in the Chinese Super League today.

He is now just a goal shy of his tally of last season.

Ighalo, 29, first scored in the 25th minute, before he tucked away a penalty kick six minutes from time for Changchun Yatai to fight back and win 3-1 at Beijing Renhe.

His club are now seventh on the league table with 24 points from 18 matches.

In the lower league in China, former U20 international forward John Owoeri hit target in the 46th minute for Shanghai Shenxin to win 3-2 at Shijiazhuang.