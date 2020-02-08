<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United new boy Odion Ighalo will not enjoy a warm weather training camp with his new team-mates in Spain next week.

The first team squad will spend some time in Spain before returning for their game against Chelsea on 17 February.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained that Ighalo will not travel as he only just arrived from China, where the highly contagious coronavirus has broken out.





“Odion [Ighalo] will stay in Manchester, because he arrived from China in the last 14 days,” Solskjaer explained.

“Because of the situation in China, we’re not sure if he’d be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again.”

Injured duo Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe will travel.

Both players are ahead of schedule in their recoveries.

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford will not join their team-mates, as they continue their recoveries away from the rest of the squad.