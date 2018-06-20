Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has said in an interview today that their second group game against Iceland in the on going Russia 2018 World Cup will be different from Croatia one.

The Changchun Yatai forward made this known while responding to a question about his approach ahead of facing Iceland at the Volgograd Arena, Ighalo said, “The Iceland game will be different from the Croatian one. We want to attack in that game and we want to create chances because only with chances you score goals.”

“Our team spirit is very important to us. No matter if we win or lose, we are always united and thinking the same way. We believe in this unity and we believe in our team.”

Nigeria will face Iceland on Friday at the Volgograd arena and they need at least a draw in order to avoid early exit from the tournament.