Forward Watford striker Odion Ighalo has said he expects England to provide a tough match to the Super Eagles, but still expect Nigeria to win their first meeting against the Three Lions.

Eagles lost 1-0 to England in 1994, before they played out a goalless draw with The Three Lions at the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan.

“It will be a difficult game but we hope we can win it,” said Ighalo, who played for Watford in the Premier League before he moved to China last year.

“England have a good team with top players who are doing well in top Premier League clubs.

“We expect a good and exciting game and I am looking forward to it.”

Saturday’s friendly at the famous Wembley Stadium will kick off by 5.30 pm.