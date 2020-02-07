<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





It’s unlikely that new Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo will be returning to the Super Eagles, this is according to his agent Atta Aneke.

Super Eagles chief coach, Gernot Rohr reveals he’s interested in bringing him back to the Super Eagles less down eight months into his well-annouced retirement from the national team.





The player’s agent Atta Aneke, however, revealed that the player has not thought about returning to the team but confirmed that Ighalo will be the one to decide on his international career, the same way he decided to quit the team after the Africa Cup of Nations.

”For now we have not talked about a return to the senior national team. However, he is free to decide what he wants. It was his decision to retire from the team in the first place, so it’s up to him to rescind or stick by his decision”, he said.