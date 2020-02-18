<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo on Monday night, made history following his side’s 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League.

Man United defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after two goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire.

Ighalo’s participation for the Red Devils against Frank Lampard’s men means the 30-year-old is now the 200th player to make an appearance for Man United in the Premier League and also the first Nigerian to do so, according to Opta Joe.





The former Watford star replaced Anthony Martial at stoppage time during the encounter against the Blues.

He joined Man United on a six-month deal from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua last month.

His move to Old Trafford came to reality following striker Marcus Rashford’s back injury, which will rule the England international out for three months.

Ighalo will now hope to lead Man United to victory when they take on Club Brugge in an away Europa League round of 32 fixture.