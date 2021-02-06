



Former Manchester United Striker, Odion Ighalo has revealed that he felt frustrated sitting on the bench during Premier League games under manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Ighalo, who recently joined Saudi Arabia clubside, Man United in the January transfer window, said in an interview that he would love to extend his contract with the Red Devils if he was given regular playing time.

Despite his lack of playing time, the Nigerian international said that he holds no grudges with the Norwegian tactician.

“There were “frustration” and often times “pain”, Ighalo said.





“I would have stayed at Manchester United if I was offered a new contract and guaranteed game time,” Ighalo said.

“Every player wants to play, but I always respect my Coach. I’m a hard worker in training and in actual game situations, It’s painful though but the decision is not yours as the footballer.

“No player wants to be on the bench particularly when you know you are fit or even better than those selected ahead of you.

“But, I respect Ole he was really good to me and gave me the chance to live my dream. I can’t feel bad or hold any grudge.”