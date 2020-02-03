<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Watford forward Odion Ighalo says he’s happy to fulfill his childhood dream by joining Manchester United this season.

Ighalo who touched down in Manchester on Sunday morning made the switch to the former premier league Champions on the deadline day from Chinese super league side Shanghai Shenhua.

The former Watford striker said he is delighted to have to play for Manchester United and he’s ready to prove to the Old Trafford faithfuls.

“It’s a dream come true because since I was a kid I followed and dreamt of Manchester United,” Ighalo told Sky Sports News.





“But it is a reality now. I cannot say much more now until I get started.”

Reflecting on a hectic last few days before the transfer went through, Ighalo said: “It’s been crazy. Obviously, I am happy to be in Manchester first of all.” He said.

Ighalo last played for Watford in the premier league and scored 40 goals before he’s departure to Chinese side Chagchun Yatai, before joining Shanghai Shenhua where he scored ten goals in 19 games last season.