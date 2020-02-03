<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Man City boss and Manchester United striker Mark Hughes believes Odion Ighalo will offer the Red Devils something they are desperately lacking at the moment.

“He’s the type that United need, whether or not that’s a long-term view Ole has in terms of where he wants to take the team,” he said.

“I’ve watched them on a number of occasions and I always feel they lack that physicality at the top end of the pitch, just to relieve pressure.

“When United won at City and were getting pressed hard, they needed an outlet to knock it up to a big man who could retain possession and resist challenges.





“Without that physicality, sometimes you can’t get out.”

On the other hand, Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Ighalo will thrive at the club, having scored 16 goals in 55 Premier League games during his time at Watford.

“Odion is an experienced player,” Solskjaer said.

“He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he’s staying with us.

“A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.”