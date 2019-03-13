



Nigeria international Odion Ighalo says he is looking forward to scoring more goals for Chinese club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua after opening goals account at the weekend.

Ighalo who scored against Hebei CFFC in a week 2 fixture is already looking forward to Shenhua’s next game against Guangzhou R&F next Friday, with the aim of securing victory for his club.

He has also called on his colleagues to remain steadfast despite the 2-1 defeat at the hands of Hebei CFCC last weekend.

“First goal for Shenhua. Keep Your Heads Up Guys, This Is Just The Beginning. Looking Forward To The Next Game ?? #Csl,” he posted on Twitter.

Shenhua are last on the Chinese Super League table after two straight defeats in the new campaign.

Ighalo who scored 36 goals in 55 appearances across two seasons with former club, Changchun, got his first goal for Shenhua after 134 minutes of game time.