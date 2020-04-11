<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Odion Ighalo has revealed that Manchester United have yet to make the proposal to sign him on a permanent basis from Shanghai Shenhua.

Earlier last month, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that he would prefer a striker of Ighalo’s qualities next term but there has been no progress in the negotiations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Elegbetetv, Ighalo was asked for an update on his Manchester United future and he replied by stating that any decision would be taken at the end of the campaign.

“There is no offer on the table yet. Because the season is still on and I’ve not finished my loan deal. I don’t have anything to say,” he told Elegbetetv through their Youtube channel.





“When the season’s finished and I get offers from the two teams, then I will sit and think about it, pray about it and whatever God says I should do, I will go with that.”

Ighalo currently has more than two years remaining on his contract with Shenhua and he has recently been handed a massive contract offer worth £400,000-a-week to extend his deal for another 24 months.

However, it has been suggested by The Athletic that the Nigerian is not necessarily looking for bumper wages and he would be prepared to accept a £150,000-a-week contract to pen a long-term deal with United.

Ighalo has made an impressive beginning to his United career but the club will surely assess his form for the remainder of the season before making the transfer decision.

United currently don’t have the option to buy and will need to meet Shenhua’s £15m asking price for Ighalo.