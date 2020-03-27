<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo is reportedly in dilemma following the new contract offer from his Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

Skysports reported that the 30 year old has been offered a two year deal by the Chinese super league side that will see him become the highest paid African player in the world.

The new deal from Shanghai Shenhua will see the Manchester United loanee pocket £400,000 weekly before tax, something his boyhood club Manchester United won’t match.





Ighalo is living his childhood dream by playing for Manchester United at the moment and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also told the media that the former Watford man could be needed at the Old Trafford next season.

However reports said the both developments have left Ighalo flattered and he is in dilemma as regarding his future.

The 2019 African Cup of Nations goal king joined who Manchester United on a six months loan deal back in January still has two year left on his £300,000 weekly contract Shanghai Shenhua that runs till December 2022.

Ighalo has scored four goals in his last three appearances for Manchester United and his also provided one assist.