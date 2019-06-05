<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Odion Ighalo has stated that he is fully fit to represent Nigeria in the forthcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

The 29-year-old attacker was forced off in Shanghai Shenhua’s 1-1 stalemate against Tianjin Teda in a Super League game in May.

Since the injury, the former Watford frontman has not played a competitive game, missing Shenhua’s last four games, including their FA Cup victory over Chongqing Dangdai Lifan.

Prior to the injury, he has scored seven goals in nine league appearances for Quique Sánchez Flores’ men.

Ighalo is set to team up with the Super Eagles in their camp in Asaba and has heralded his readiness for the African showpiece.

“I’m extremely happy to be back training and I can’t wait to rejoin my teammates in Asaba,” Ighalo told newsmen.

“The Nations Cup is a big tournament and I’m ready and fully fit to take part in it.”

The Super Eagles will start their campaign in the Afcon tournament against Burundi on June 22 and take on Guinea four days later before wrapping up their Group B games against Madagascar on June 30.

Ighalo has urged his side to be prepared to give their best in the competition for a chance to claim their fourth title in Egypt.

“There are no pushovers; we must work hard to record victories at the Afcon. It’s a tough group but we will go through.”

As part of Nigeria’s preparation to the competition, Gernot Rohr’s men will play Zimbabwe on Saturday at Stephen Keshi Stadium before they depart for Ismaila, Egypt on Sunday.

They will take on Senegal in their last preparatory game scheduled for the Ismailia Stadium on June 16.