



Odion Ighalo was a second-half substituted for Manchester United in their 37th premier league game of the 2019-2020 season against West Ham United on Wednesday.

Ighalo was named among substitute again as Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started with a preferred front three Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood in their last league game at Old Trafford.

With Manchester United looking for a perfect response after the embarrassing 3 – 1 defeat to Chelsea in the English FA Cup semi-final last Sunday, Solskjaer decided to bring on the former Nigeria international in the last ten minutes of the game to help salvage a win.





The game was level at 1 all when the on-loan forward was introduced, and he had a good chance to score his first premier league goal when Mason Greenwood beats his marker to set him up, but Ighalo dragged his effort wide off target.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba was the culprit for West Ham’s goal – conceding a penalty when he pushed away Declan Rice’s fierce shot with his hands rather than taking risk-free evasive action.

United leveled from another Mason Greenwood beautiful strike, but both sides went away with a point each.

Manchester United moved into the top four, but need just a point in their last game against Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester City to be guaranteed a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.