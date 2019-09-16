<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles talisman Odion Ighalo, who retired immediately after the AFCON competition in Egypt, where he was the highest goal scorer of the competition is back on the field of play for his club side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua of China.

Odion Ighalo who sustained an injury in the AFCON third-place match against Tunisia in Egypt, was on for 35 minutes and got two shots each on and off-target with one blocked shot for his side. Though his team lost to Tianjin Teda 3-0, Odion Ighalo had 21 touches to the ball.

The former Granada of Spain striker said, “I am pleased to be back on the field of play. It gladdens my heart that I am back to do what I know how to do best. Football is part of me and staying off, not playing was a thing of worry but all that is behind me now”.

“I am looking forward to a great season where I can contribute my quota to my club, that’s my focus now”, he added.

The highest goal scorer of the AFCON concluded by saying, “it wasn’t a great start as I expected but I am ready to give my best for my club”.