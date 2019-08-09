<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Retired Nigeria striker, Odion Ighalo, will face disciplinary action following his activities on social media.

His club, Shanghai Shenhua, made this known in a press statement released via Weibo on Thursday.

According to the statement, Ighalo violated the Chinese side rules and regulations on social media by uploading pictures of his rehabilitation in Spain.

Ighalo, who is the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations top-scorer, suffered a knee injury against Tunisia in Nigeria’s third-place game in the tournament.

The statement read in part, “Shanghai Greenland Shenhua Football Club attached great importance to this matter and talked with Ighalo. The club asked Ighalo to put all his energy into rehabilitation and submit treatment and training reports to the club on time.

“He will be punished according to the regulations of the team discipline regulations.

“The club requires all players to manage their personal social media. Any violation of the team’s rules and regulations on social media will be punished by the club.”

Shenhua are 12th in the Chinese Super League log with 22 points from 21 games.

Ighalo has scored seven goals from nine games he played for the club this season.