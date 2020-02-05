Odion Ighalo has revealed why he will wear the number 25 shirt throughout a six-month loan spell with his beloved Reds.
The passionate Nigerian striker has joined the club on a temporary basis from Chinese side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, to boost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad for the rest of the 2019/20 season.
Speaking to us about his arrival, in a must-watch interview, Ighalo provides an insight into his thinking when presented with a list of squad numbers that were available for selection.
“Well, I think that number and number 19 were available,” says 30-year-old Odion. “When I was at Watford I wore the number 24 and it was not available. “In Shanghai I had number nine and that was not available. So I said to myself that 24 plus one is 25, so I said ‘okay let me go with the number 25 instead of 19’.