Former Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has been included in the UEFA Europa League first leg round of 16 Team of the Week, following his impressive performance for Manchester United against Austrian club LASK.

The Team of the Week was announced on UEFA’s official website on Friday.

Ighalo’s inclusion was as a result of his superb goal which put United 1-0 up in the game which ended 5-0.

After receiving a pass from Bruno Fernandes, Ighalo juggled the ball twice in front of his marker before volleying a left-foot strike into the top corner.

He also provided the assist for United’s second goal scored by Daniel James.





Other United players who made the list are Fred, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Brandon Williams and James.

It was Ighalo’s third goal in his third start for United and has now scored four goals in eight games in all competitions.

Europa League Team of the Week:

Goalkeeper

Jonas Omlin (Basel)

Defenders

Brandon Williams (Man. United)

Eray Cömert (Basel)

Eric Bailly (Man. United)

Luke Shaw (Man. United)

Midfielders

Fred (Man. United)

Charles Aránguiz (Leverkusen)

Kevin Bua (Basel)

Samuel Campo (Basel)

Daniel James (Man. United)

Forwards

Odion Ighalo (Man. United)