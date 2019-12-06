<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Jude Ighalo has revealed he will decide his future after Shanghai Greenland Shenhua Chinese Cup final against Shandong Luneng.

The 30-year-old 2019 African Player of the Year nominee has scored 10 goals in 17 league games for Shanghai Shenhua this season despite injury-ravaged campaigned but former Julius Berger star now hopes to end all that on a high with the cup final.

Ighalo has been courted by six Premier League club ahead of January transfer window as the Shanghai Greenland Shenhua would reportedly allow former Nigeria international to leave on loan in with an option to buy in the summer

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner said: “The speculations will always be there, but we have an important game this Friday and that is all I can think of for now. It’s been a tough season and it can only get better if we go on to win the cup for the fans and the club.

“Obviously, there are offers from the EPL but maybe during the Christmas break I will think about them but for now the game against Shandong is the ultimate,” Ighalo said.

Watford ready to battle and five other top-flight clubs in England of Everton, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Ham who want to boost their attack line ahead of the winter transfer.