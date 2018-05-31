Changchun Yatai striker Odion Ighalo has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles can defeat England in Saturday’s pre-World Cup friendly at Wembley Stadium.

The Super Eagles who are already in London for the high profile clash against England, continue their preparations ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

This is the third time the Eagles will face England with the Three Lions securing a win (1-0 in a friendly in 1994) and a draw (0-0 in the group stage at the 2002 World Cup).

Ighalo, who will be coming up against familiar faces due to his time at Watford, said he is excited about the game.

“I will be facing players who I played against when I played in the Premier League,” Ighalo said in a 44 seconds video published on Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) verified Twitter handle.

“So it’s going to be a good and exciting one and I’m looking for forward to it.

“England have a good team, top players going to the World Cup. It’s going to be a difficult game but we want to win every game, do well and correct some mistakes. So like I said, it’s going to be a tough game but it’s possible we win.”

Apart from Ighalo, Super Eagles stars Mikel Obi, Victor Moses, Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi have all played or are still playing in the English Premier League.