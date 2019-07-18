<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has inched closer to emerging the highest goal scorer at the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after bagging his fifth goal of the tournament.

Ighalo netted the only goal in the Super Eagles’ 1-0 win against Tunisia in the Third-Place Play-Off to move two goals clear of Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez before being forced out by an hamstring injury just before the break.

Interestingly, the 29-year old forward had emerged the overall African top scorer with 7 goals during the AFCON 2019 qualifiers, and it will be the icing on the cake if he eventually wins the tournament’s top scorer award.

Ighalo will now have to wait for the duo of Mane and Mahrez currently with three goals apiece going into Friday’s final between Senegal and Algeria to see if his fice goals record is enough to earn him the top scorer’s award.

The Shanghai Shenhua striker has now equalled the record of former Nigeria international, the Late Rashidi Yekini who scored 5 goals (the highest by any Nigerian) to bag the overall top scorer award in 1994 AFCON in Tunisia which title the Super Eagles won.