Manchester United striker Odion Jude Ighalo is celebrating his mother, Martina Ighalo, who clocked 75 today.
The talented striker shared different photos, of himself and his mother as they were all smiley and happy.
Sharing the photo, Ighalo also wrote down a few words to celebrate his mum as he gushed over her.
Happy birthday to my Sweet Mum🎂❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AsNTNNQq4v
— Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) March 10, 2020
