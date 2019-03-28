<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles and Shanghai Shenhua of China striker Odion Jude Ighalo has revealed that he is not getting carried away with the amount of praise he is receiving from football fans in the country, after finishing as top scorer in the CAF AFCON qualification campiagn for the Eagles en route Egypt 2019, with seven goals to his name.

After coming under immense criticism over his missed World Cup chance in the match against Argentina, the Super Eagles striker was back to his best as the team’s top attacker.

His 7 goals helped to qualify Nigeria for the continental tournament for the AFCON which starts in Egypt in the month of June, and speaking after the recent adventure with the Eagles in Asaba, the former Watford man says he strongly believes that fans who are praising him for his exploits today, will still hunt him if he fails to convert chances during the AFCON tournament.

“Am a striker and I Want to scrore goals in evevry game I play, even the best players in the world miss chances and no one kills them”

“Nigerians love football, I can understand that, they always want the team to win as well as qualify”.

“Now I have finished as top scorer in the qualifiers, and they are shouting Ighalo…Ighalo, but I tell you that the same people will surely slay my neck again if I miss chances at the AFCON, he concluded.

Ighalo opened his goal account in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers in the 3-0 win away at Seychelles in September 2018.

In October 2018, he netted a hattrick in Super Eagles 4-0 home win over Libya before his brace against the North African side in the reverse fixture a few days after.

His goals ensured that Nigeria finished top of Group E ahead of South Africa, Libya and Seychelles in the qualifier.